History of Jimmy Kelly's Steak House

Mike Kelly - Owner, Jimmy Kelly's Steak House
On this episode of Inside Politics, Pat Nolan is joined by Mike Kelly, owner of Jimmy Kelly's Steak House, to discuss his book, "A Generous Pour: Tall Tales from the Backroom of Jimmy Kelly's."
Posted at 6:53 AM, Nov 28, 2022
