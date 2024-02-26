NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is the history of slavery in Tennessee? How have people with ancestors who were enslaved traced back their lineage?

On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan welcomes journalist and author Bill Carey and Tennessee State Representative Karen D. Camper to discuss Carey's book Runaways, Coffles and Fancy Girls: A History of Slavery in Tennessee.

Rep. Camper wanted to add that she was able to trace back her lineage by researching obituaries and family bibles that had written records containing information regarding her family tree.

Click here to find Bill Carey's book.

