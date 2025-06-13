Homelessness in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Top stories this week, then April Calvin, Director of Office of Homeless Services is our guest. She is here to talk about the results from the Point in Time Count that occurred January 23, 2025. We saw an increase of 4.1% since January 2024, but unsheltered population decreased by 17%. Other metrics were discussed as well as some controversy with community partners. Earlier in June, old tent city was cleared and unhoused residents of the camp were moved to temporary and permanent housing. Host Ben Hall and April Calvin discuss that transition.