How is Nashville's Economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With employees being laid off federally and by big companies like Bridgestone Tire and Dollar General, how are the predictors for Nashville's economy? President and CEO of Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Stephanie Coleman joins host Pat Nolan as they discuss national impact as well as local issues that can affect the city and middle Tennessee's economy. They also touch on tariffs of Tennessee whiskey and other exports and imports from Canada and Mexico.