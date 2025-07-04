How to Have a Safer TN Through Gun Reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can you push for gun safety reform in Tennessee? SaferTN.org was developed during the days after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville March 27, 2023 as a pro-second amendment, bi-partisan non-profit gun safety organization. Safer TN board member Todd Cruse and Host Ben Hall discuss how Safer TN helps get gun safety legislation through capitol hill. Cruse shares concerning statistics about firearm violence in Tennessee. Tennessee leads the nation in firearms stolen from vehicles and firearms are the #1 cause of death of youth 1-17. Safer TN believes gun safety and security of firearms starts at home and in your vehicle. The two also talk about comprehensive background checks for private transactions, online and gun show purchases. Safer TN is also working on stronger temporary transfer laws to prevent a person in crisis from accessing firearms and purchasing a new gun.

