Inside Politics: A Conversation With Mayor Cooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —2020 was clearly the most difficult year in Nashville history with tornadoes, the pandemic, an ongoing economic downturn. We also saw a large property tax hike and city budget difficulties, along with racial unrest and calls for social change and police reform. Finally, we saw a Christmas Day bombing downtown on Second Avenue that shook the community to its core. We are now approaching the end of the first quarter of 2021. How is Nashville doing in recovering from our 2020 calamities? What challenges still lie ahead for us in the immediate months to come? To discuss those questions, and other topics, our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS is Nashville Mayor John Cooper.