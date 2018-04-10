Inside Politics: Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
7:00 AM, Apr 10, 2018
This week on INSIDE POLITICS we look back 50 years ago this week on the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis. What was it like in Nashville and across the country in that most politically challenging year of 1968? Where are we today in terms of reaching the promised land Dr. King spoke of in his last speech the night before his death? And what does the future hold? Our guests are Dr. Reavis Mitchell an historian from Fisk University and Dwight Lewis, a retired editor and long-time reporter with THE TENNESSEAN.