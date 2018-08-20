Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper
There is plenty to talk about in the political world from the US Capitol...tariffs, the mid-term elections, Russian interference and the Space Corp to name a few. Tonight, Nashville Congressman Jim Cooper joins us during the August Congressional recess to talk about these and many more topics, tonight at 7 on Inside Politics.
Veterans Mental Health
Staff Sergeant Richard M Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed…
Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper
There is plenty to talk about in the political world from the US Capitol...tariffs, the mid-term elections, Russian interference and the…
Inside Politics- Tennessee Politics
The August primary is now in the rear-view mirror and the fall campaigns are gearing up. To look at what’s happening, what it means and…
Out and About Today- Bianca Page Day
Brent and Mark discuss the 8th annual Bianca Page Day.
Out and About Today: Lyft Assault Victim
Jayson Brazeal tells the horrific story of his assault by his Lyft Driver.
Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour:...
Today, we are talking about the opioid crisis and how this crisis and as well as other additions impact seniors. Be sure to watch to…
Out and About Today- August Buzz About 2
The crew discusses the latest in the entertainment world, including the first ever on screen Transgender superhero, and the return of Kathy Griffin.
Southern Woods and Waters: Land Management...
Land management and deer hunting is what it is all about tonight. We will be joined in studio by Dennis McKenzie with All Clear Land…