Inside Politics: Do We Need a Mass Transit Change?
11:00 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Two supporters of the transit referendum State Senator Jeff Yarbro and Councilman Freddie O’Connell are our guests on INSIDE POLITICS this week. We’ll discuss the issues that have dominated the referendum this week, including the new funding controversy involving “secret” donations from the Nashville Smart group and Erica Gilmore’s and Harold Love, Jr.’s change of position in now opposing the transit plan. This campaign and vote seems to be growing more and more contentious with each passing day, especially with early voting now underway and the May 1 election itself looming not far ahead.