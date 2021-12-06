Inside Politics: Handling Covid-19 In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have been down this road before during the pandemic. While the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined a bit in recent weeks, creating the feel that Thanksgiving and the rest of the upcoming holiday season might be closer to normal, now another variant of the virus, omicron, is emerging, creating renewed uncertainty about what is to come. The case with the new variant was diagnosed in California on Wednesday. Tennessee is also in a different place with the Republican Super Majority in the Legislature recently making major changes in the protocols to handle COVID-19. To bring some insight and wisdom to where things stand and what lies ahead, we welcome back to INSIDE POLITICS Dr. Alex Jahangir, the Chairman of the Metro Board of Health.

