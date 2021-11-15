Inside Politics: Joe St. George

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Politics in Washington continues to be jumbled as we head towards mid- November.

No more Infrastructure Week, as Congress has finally approved a trillion- dollar bricks and mortar measure that is poised to make a major difference in all facets of the country’s transportation systems as well as broadband, the power grid, electric cars, climate change and more. But what about the rest of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda that still appears stuck on the Hill? And what can Mr. Biden do to resurrect his still plummeting job performance polling numbers which this week sank as low as the mid-30s? Meanwhile, with even more subpoenas being issued in the investigation of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, where is that probe headed, and will it further stoke the partisan bickering in Washington which reached new heights this week with one congressman posting an animated video showing him killing a colleague and attacking President Biden? To analyze all these developments and more, we are pleased to welcome back to INSIDE POLITICS this week, Joe St. George, the national political correspondent for Scripps television stations which includes NEWSCHANNEL5.