Inside Politics: Karl Dean, Candidate for Governor

12:36 PM, Jun 15, 2018

This week on INSIDE POLITICS we continue our conversations with the men and women who seek to be our next governor. Our guest is former Nashville Mayor, Karl Dean. Mr. Dean is a candidate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 2.

