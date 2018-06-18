Inside Politics: National and International Politics

7:12 AM, Jun 18, 2018

With the landmark summit with North Korea, President Trump is front and center of the political discussion this week. The summit, along with trade, tariff's, immigration and primary elections, this has been a very busy week. To put it all in perspective, we have asked Vanderbilt University professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz to join us tonight to share his insights.

