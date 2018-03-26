Inside Politics: National Politics Analysis

With everything surrounding our pending local, state and national elections, it might be easy to forget what is going on worldwide that very much impacts our country and our national security. That’s why we have invited back Vanderbilt professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz to be our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS. He will share his wisdom and insights regarding the recent firings by President Donald Trump of his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, as well as the ongoing controversies involving North Korea, Iran, the Middle East, and a looming tariff war with China among other topics. Watch tonight at 7pm on NewsChannel 5 Plus