Inside Politics: National Politics Analysis
With everything surrounding our pending local, state and national elections, it might be easy to forget what is going on worldwide that very much impacts our country and our national security. That’s why we have invited back Vanderbilt professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz to be our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS. He will share his wisdom and insights regarding the recent firings by President Donald Trump of his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, as well as the ongoing controversies involving North Korea, Iran, the Middle East, and a looming tariff war with China among other topics. Watch tonight at 7pm on NewsChannel 5 Plus
MorningLine- Ask The Expert- Hearing Health
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Noreen Gibbens, a doctor of audiology, to take your questions and concern about your hearing…
Out and About Today- Lambda Car Club
Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT…
Out and About Today: Luke McMaster and Chris...
Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets…
Southern Woods and Waters- Hunting Tips p1
Hugh and Brandon discuss local hunting tips as we gear up for Turkey Season.
Ask the Attorney March 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm returns to answer your legal questions.
Que Pasa Nashville:Zulfat Suara
Nashville have had a big growth and shift in demographics in the past decade. On today's show, Cristina Allen is joined by Zulfat Suara,…
Criminal Justice Reform
Each year in Davidson County, thousands of legally innocent people are in jail cells — not because they have been found dangerous or at…