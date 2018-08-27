Inside Politics: Presidential Politics
It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and pleas by some of the President's former confidants, the investigation has definitely taken a higher profile. Joining us this week on Inside Politics is MTSU Political Science professor and Presidential Scholar John Vile. Join us tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS!
Southern Woods and Waters: Pre-Season Prepping
It's pre-season preparation time! Hugh and Brandon discuss the current deer patterns with the states inaugural velvet deer hunt…
Ask the Attorney: August 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm in Clarksville returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.
Should we change our Bail System?
Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified…
Athlete Spotlight: Michael Chandler, MMA Fighter
On tonight's edition of "Athlete Spotlight", 2-time Former Bellator Lightweight World Champion, and Fitness Specialist Michael…
MorningLine: Presidential Politics
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by political science professor, Thomas Schwartz, to discuss the latest developments in Washington.…
MorningLine: Media and Politics
We all hear the term "fake news" quite often, and recently, President Trump suggested the media is the enemy, but what do you…