Inside Politics: Presidential Politics

9:53 AM, Aug 27, 2018

It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and pleas by some of the President's former confidants, the investigation has definitely taken a higher profile. Joining us this week on Inside Politics is MTSU Political Science professor and Presidential Scholar John Vile. Join us tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS!

It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and pleas by some of the President's former confidants, the investigation has definitely taken a higher profile. Joining us this week on Inside Politics is MTSU Political Science professor and Presidential Scholar John Vile. Join us tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS!

It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and pleas by some of the President's former confidants, the investigation has definitely taken a higher profile. Joining us this week on Inside Politics is MTSU Political Science professor and Presidential Scholar John Vile. Join us tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS!

It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and pleas by some of the President's former confidants, the investigation has definitely taken a higher profile. Joining us this week on Inside Politics is MTSU Political Science professor and Presidential Scholar John Vile. Join us tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video