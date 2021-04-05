Inside Politics: Second Baseball Season With The Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The month of April means springtime. It also means the beginning of baseball season, especially for the Major Leagues. Like the rest of the country, this is the second time around for baseball during the pandemic. What has our national pastime learned from last season and from the virus? How will the game continue to change its rules to make the sport safer and more marketable to fans? And what is Nashville’s baseball future, after being a part of the game and its history, dating back to at least the Civil War over 160 years ago? There is no better guest to discuss these topics than Nashville baseball historian, Skip Nipper.

He is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.