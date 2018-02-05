Inside Politics- Should Medical Marijuana be Legal in Tennessee?

Thirty states across the country allow the use of some form of medical marijuana to treat ill patients. Will Tennessee join that list this year? Tonight on Inside Politics we will speak with Representative Jeremy Faison, sponsor of the Medical Cannabis Only Act. He will explain what he says are false claims that the bill encourages the use of a gateway drug and what he thinks the chances of passage are as the bill proceeds through the legislature. Join us tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS!