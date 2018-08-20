Inside Politics- Tennessee Politics
The August primary is now in the rear-view mirror and the fall campaigns are gearing up. To look at what’s happening, what it means and reflect one on last time on how we got to this point, we welcome Republican political analyst Debra Maggart and Democrat Larry Woods to Inside Politics tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 PLUS.
Veterans Mental Health
Staff Sergeant Richard M Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed…
Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper
There is plenty to talk about in the political world from the US Capitol...tariffs, the mid-term elections, Russian interference and the…
Out and About Today- Bianca Page Day
Brent and Mark discuss the 8th annual Bianca Page Day.
Out and About Today: Lyft Assault Victim
Jayson Brazeal tells the horrific story of his assault by his Lyft Driver.
Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour:...
Today, we are talking about the opioid crisis and how this crisis and as well as other additions impact seniors. Be sure to watch to…
Out and About Today- August Buzz About 2
The crew discusses the latest in the entertainment world, including the first ever on screen Transgender superhero, and the return of Kathy Griffin.
Southern Woods and Waters: Land Management...
Land management and deer hunting is what it is all about tonight. We will be joined in studio by Dennis McKenzie with All Clear Land…