Iran Conflict, Politics and Economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Close friends of Middle Tennessee State University Professor of Middle East and Islamic History Sean Foley, including those who are analysts use the word "Nightmare" when asked about how the War in Iran is evolving. Foley says "First, this is a region that exports much of its energy through the Strait of Hormuz and that strait is effectively closed. And second, these are states that are being bombed. This includes Lebanon, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, whose biggest city is Dubai. This is something that they have never encountered. This is a real war."

Foley predicts Iran will not fold easily, "Every time we make a threat and suggest they've been degraded, they've been able to hit targets. Part of the reason is the technology they have been using. Like the Ukrainians and the Russians, they've been able to use drones in ways that have not been used before and ballistic missiles. And both have had enormous consequences."

Foley also explains how prices for goods and raw materials we import from the Middle East will increase, which will be passed onto retail prices for not only American consumers but those in all other countries.