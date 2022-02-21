Is a Military Conflict in Europe About to Erupt? Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last several weeks, and especially this week, the world has been on edge over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The United States and its NATO allies have been warning Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country faces unprecedented and severe sanctions if the invasion occurs. This week, every day, if not every few hours, signals have emerged that the largest military action in Europe since World War II was imminent. But then came word of continued diplomatic talks and that some Russian troops are being withdrawn as war games along the Ukraine border are concluding. But the U.S. and NATO say that is false. They claim Russia in recent days has added 7,000 more troops to a potential invasion force. When we need insight and wisdom in the area of foreign affairs, we always turn to Vanderbilt political science and history professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz. He is our guest on Inside Politics

