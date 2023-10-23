Watch Now
Israel-Hamas Latest & Speaker of the House Election

Dr. Thomas Schwartz with Vanderbilt University is our guest.
Thomas Schwartz, Political Science Professor at Vanderbilt University, joins Inside Politics to address the latest developments in the Israeli-Hamas conflict and the Speaker of the House elections.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Israel-Hamas conflict has entered its third week and the US House still has no speaker. To bring us up to speed is Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Professor of Political Science at Vanderbilt.

