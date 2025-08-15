John Rose is Running for Governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The election for governor isn't until 2026, but the race has begun with Marsha Blackburn announcing her run. Congressman John Rose has been campaigning around the state for the last few months and gained momentum with constituents touting his experience in the business world. Rose says, after 6 1/2 years at capitol hill, he is ready to run the state like a business. Inside Politics host Ben Hall asks him about his campaign strategy and how the entrance of Blackburn will affect the race. Rose says that the job of governor is like being the CEO of the state of Tennessee. He says his experience building businesses, managing companies and hiring people will help him to achieve goals and objectives. He feels a business background is best for the office of governor. Rose also answers questions about debating Marsha Blackburn and his support from and to President Trump. He brings up the Jan. 6th storming of the capitol and his unwavering stance about not certifying the 2020 election. Rose also gives his thoughts about school voucher data, balancing the loss of federal Medicaid money and the State/Nashville relationship.