NewsChannel 5 +Inside Politics

Looming Government Shutdown

Bill Phillips & Larry Woods
The end of the federal budget year is approaching, and again this year Congress can’t pass or agree on the spending bills to keep the government from shutting down which is set for this weekend. The presidential election isn’t until next year but already with the first caucuses and primaries only a few months away, there’s lots going on. Nashville just elected a new Mayor and Metro Council and the race for one of Tennessee’s U. S. Senate seats has sprung to life. Here to discuss all that are two of our best political analysts, Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 08:11:58-04

On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan welcomes two of our best political analysts, Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.

