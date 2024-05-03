Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Inside Politics

Actions

Megan Barry for District 7: What Is Her Agenda?

Former Mayor of Nashville Megan Barry is our guest.
Megan Barry will likely run against incumbent Rep. Mark Green (R) this November. Find out on this edition of Inside Politics what she plans to do for her district in Washington.
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 18:58:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Mayor of Nashville Megan Barry will run against Rep. Mark Green (R) in November. She joins us for this edition of Inside Politics to share what she can do for her district if she wins.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community