Metro Runoff Election Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By this time next week, we will know, who will be the next mayor of Nashville as well as the complete makeup of the new Metro Council. On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Steve Cavendish, Editor of theNashville Banner, to discuss the metro election runoff.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:17:40-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By this time next week, we will know, who will be the next mayor of Nashville as well as the complete makeup of the new Metro Council. On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Steve Cavendish, Editor of theNashville Banner, to discuss the metro election runoff.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.