Nashville Mayoral Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting is less than a month away and polls are showing that many Nashvillians are undecided on who they want as their next mayor. This week on Inside Politics, Pat Nolan is joined by Cassandra Stephenson, Metro Reporter for The Tennessean, and Nashville Banner Editor Steve Cavendish to discuss the race for Nashville's next mayor.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 19, 2023
