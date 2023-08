NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville voters selected two candidates to be in a runoff election September 14th, with the winner to be the city’s next mayor.

The candidates are progressive Metro Councilmember, Freddie O’Connell and conservative business woman, Alice Rolli.

On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by the second candidate in the race, conservative businesswoman Alice Rolli.