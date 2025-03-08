Nashville's Mayor Answers About Federal Funding, Landfills, Transportation and Immigration and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and host Pat Nolan discuss various projects on the agenda of the city council and the mayor's office. The two focus on the effects of federal funding cuts, WeGo transit safety measures, Metro schools and immigrant children protections, landfill changes, General Hospital turmoil, status of the license plate reader program, and the relocation of TPAC . Plus, Mayor O'Connell presents Pat with a surprise.