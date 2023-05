Posted at 7:16 AM, May 08, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan sits down with NewsChannel5's Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams to discuss the controversies surrounding Tennessee lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.