On the Hill with Congressional Expert Bruce Oppenheimer

WTVF-NASHVILLE — As President Joe Biden marks six months in the White House, his administration faces more pivotal weeks in Congress with both houses negotiating different kinds of infrastructure bills that total over $4.7 trillion.

Where does the President stand with his legislative agenda?

Can Congress, especially the Democrats, be united enough to pass any significant legislation or to limit or abolish the filibuster in the Senate?

With new political fights breaking out on the Hill, what will be the outcome of the new House Select Committee to probe the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol?

And will the politics and positioning by both parties, for the midterm elections in 2022, soon end any chance our lawmakers can come together?

Nobody knows the Congress better than Vanderbilt political science professor emeritus Dr. Bruce Oppenheimer.

He is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.