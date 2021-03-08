Passing a COVID-19 Relief Package

WTVF-NASHVILLE — It has been almost exactly 2 months since the deadly insurrection in Washington that saw the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

As the criminal investigation and hundreds of arrests from that event continue, there were renewed concerns this week of imminent, new attacks of domestic terrorism inside the Beltway.

So far nothing has materialized, as yet another QAnon prophecy fails to come true. Yet, Congressional leaders and security officials are requesting thousands of National Guard troops stay on duty for the next two months to protect the Capitol.

It is a busy time for the new session of Congress and for the new Biden administration.

To comment and reflect on all that’s going on, we are joined this week on INSIDE POLITICS by Nashville Congressman Jim Cooper.