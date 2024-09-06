Watch Now
Prefacing the Sept. 10 Debate: Analysis

Political analysts Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) join this edition of Inside Politics to preface the presidential debate on September 10.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Political analysts Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) join this edition of Inside Politics to preface the presidential debate on September 10.

