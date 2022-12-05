Watch Now
Ralph Schulz - Nashville's Economic Forecast for 2023

President & CEO of Nashville Area Chamber Ralph Schulz gives his opinion on where Nashville is headed economically in 2023.
Pat Nolan discusses Nashville's economic forecast with Ralph Shulz, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 14:07:27-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Pat Nolan and Ralph Schulz, Nashville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, forecast the local economy for year's end and 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
