Redistricting: Redrawing the lines for Davidson County

The 2020 U.S. Census is complete. The final numbers were released a couple of weeks ago. Now it is up to local and state officials to take those numbers and adjust congressional, legislative, city council and school board districts to reflect those population changes. In Metro Nashville that job goes to the city’s Planning and Codes Department, and more specifically, Greg Claxton who is overseeing the effort for Nashville/ Davidson County. Greg Claxton is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 16:00:14-04

