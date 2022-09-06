Watch Now
Reflections from a doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Alex Jahangir returns to the show.
Pat Nolan sits down with author Dr. Alex Jahangir, a doctor from Vanderbilt Medical Center, to discuss his recent book about working in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic on this episode of Inside Politics.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 06, 2022
