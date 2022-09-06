WTVF-NASHVILLE — Pat Nolan sits down with author Dr. Alex Jahangir, a doctor from Vanderbilt Medical Center, to discuss his recent book about working in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic on this episode of Inside Politics.
Reflections from a doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Alex Jahangir returns to the show.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 15:18:52-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.