Remembering Charles Strobel

Katie Seigenthaler and Rachel Hester are our guests.
Katie Seigenthaler, Charles Strobel's niece and co-editor or his new book, "Kingdom of the Poor," along with Room in the Inn Executive Director Rachel Hester join this edition of Inside Politics to commemorate the late reverend's book and his impact on Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The late Father Charles Strobel's new book, "Kingdom of the Poor," covers his interpretation of meaning and understanding. Find more about the writing process and who helped complete it.

