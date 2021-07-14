Rep. Jim Cooper

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Normally for Congress, summer is a bit of a slow time in Washington.

But this month, even when our elected representatives are not in session, critical negotiations are underway on key legislation.

Nashville Congressman Jim Cooper is well aware of what is at stake and how it could impact the rest of this term through the end of 2022.

We thank Congressman Cooper for joining on this week on INSIDE POLITICS.

Up for our discussion as well are the latest on redistricting, ongoing pandemic relief, looming cyber wars, and should Congress eliminate or limit the use of the filibuster in the Senate among other items.