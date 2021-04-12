Restoring Civility to politics

Watch
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:09:35-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Finding a way to bring or restore civility to our politics has been a topic of discussion for the last few years.
Are we making progress?

Or is our political discord and polarization getting worse on the national, state and local levels?
Is the pandemic playing a role in that?

Are misinformation efforts adding to the problems?

One of those here in Nashville leading the effort to find civility has been David Plazas.

He is the Opinion and Community Engagement Director at THE TENNESSEAN and USA TODAY-TENNESSEE.

