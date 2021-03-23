Restoring Metro's Historic 2nd Avenue

WTVF-NASHVILLE — It has been almost three months since downtown, and all of Nashville, was shaken to its core by a Christmas Day bomb blast that severely damaged numerous buildings on Historic 2nd Avenue.

This week we learned from an FBI investigation that the lone bomber involved was driven by paranoia, conspiracy theories, and suicidal intentions, not by terrorism.

In typical Nashville fashion, the city has banded together to help those impacted by the bombing, and to build back 2nd Avenue even better.

But what does that mean? What will that take, and how long might it take to do that?

What is the history of 2nd Avenue? How did it become historic? And how we can keep it that way, or adapt it successfully for the future of downtown and our world class tourism and hospitality industry anchored there?

To help us address those questions, and offer their insights, our guests on INSIDE POLITICS are Dr. Carole Bucy, the city’s historian and Freddie O’Connell the 19th District Metro Councilman who represents much of the downtown area, including 2nd Avenue.