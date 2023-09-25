Russia-Ukraine Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been raging for over a year and half now. In fact, this week the conflict marked 19 bloody months. On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science at Vanderbilt University to share his insights on the conflict.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 07:59:28-04
