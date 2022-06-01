NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt History and Political Science professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz will rejoin us to give his latest analysis of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the likely expansion of NATO with Finland and Sweden joining the organization, to assist Ukraine in its fight, although Turkey is now raising questions about the move.
Russian Invasion of Ukraine Latest: Inside Politics
Thomas Schwartz- Political Science Professor
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 12:27:38-04
