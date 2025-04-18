Watch Now
Should the Death Penalty Resume in Tennessee?

Kelley J. Henry, Chief Capital Habeas Unit Federal Public Defender MDTN is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Ben Hall asks Chief Capital Habeas Unit Federal Public Defender of Middle Tennessee Kelley J. Henry about her client's stay of execution by Governor Lee and should the use of pentobarbital be used May 22 when executions in Tennessee resume. The two discuss what pentobarbital does to the body, the past mishandling of execution processes and what options death row prisoners have when it comes to execution.

