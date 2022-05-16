Speaker Cameron Sexton on Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week we again look back at the 112th Tennessee General Assembly which just recently ended its two years of work here in Nashville. As usual, this Legislature was full of both achievements and controversies, some of which loom on, even as many lawmakers go home to run for reelection. Last week we sought the perspective of the Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor Randy McNally. Now we seek the thoughts and wisdom of the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Cameron Sexton. We thank the Speaker, for again making time to be with us, in person, in our studios.