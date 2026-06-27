Strategy of Democrats for Mid-terms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five Democratic Candidates are running to be Tennessee's governor. TN State Democratic Chair Rachel Campbell presents a brief introduction to candidates: Carnita Atwater from Memphis, Tim Cyr from Gallatin, Jerri Green from Memphis, Adam "Ditch" Kurtz from Nashville, and Kevin Lee McCants from Murfreesboro.

Campbell says, "We see rising gas prices, energy prices, unaffordable housing everywhere. The cost of education is too high. People can't afford to put their kids in daycare anymore. The Republicans aren't trying to solve these problems. They are trying to solve made-up problems to stay in the culture war. We are doing the real work trying to make it more affordable to live in Tennessee and elect candidates that believe in human rights, believe in affordability, and believe all our neighbors deserve a fair shot. The next generation deserves more than what they are getting."

Registration to vote ends July 7, 2026.

Early voting is July 17- August 1, 2026.

Primary Election day is Thursday, August 6, 2026.