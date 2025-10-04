Tennessee Congressman's Response to Government Shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the federal government grinding to a halt, Republican Senators and President Trump have not reached a funding deal with Senate Democrats over Healthcare premium subsidies being extended. Democrats say this would affect small business employees and gig workers who get their health insurance through the ACA portal, healthcare.gov. Subsides will run out Dec. 31st with estimates of doubled and tripled rates for 2026 unless these credits are extended. Republicans claim this would open free healthcare insurance for illegal aliens.

The shutdown will affect many key agencies.

Congressman John Rose of TN-06 gives us his opinion why the Federal government shutdown occurred. Host Ben Hall also questioned him about releasing the Epstein files and his reaction to President Trump saying that the military should use American cities as training grounds. Rose also spoke about his bid for Tennessee Governor in 2026. Rose commented on Marsha Blackburn not accepting his invitation to debate him.