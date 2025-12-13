Tennessee Executions: Lethal Injection Concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The State of Tennessee held its third execution since the three-year moratorium investigating the process of lethal injections. Lawyers and advocates are demanding greater transparency about drugs used and their expiration dates. Harold Wayne Nichols was executed December 11th. Nichols' lawyer, Stephen Ferrell of Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee fought in court to obtain information about expiration dates of drugs used during lethal injection. This would give his client crucial guidance when choosing which method of execution to select. Lethal injection was chosen for Nichols.

Given the prison system's history of non-compliance, Ferrell remained skeptical about the efficacy of the drugs use. "They say they are not expired, but don't want to give us a picture of the label with just the expiration date. The judge said that they could remove or cover up, redact all other information." Reverend Stacy Rector, Executive Director of Tennesseans for Alternatives to Death Penalty agrees, "If you read the law, the legislation passed several years ago, this Confidentiality Law that says that the public is not able to know where the drugs are procured or the names of the individuals participating in the executions. That's it. There is no more protected information. Never has been."

