NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Inside Politics, we talk to Speaker of The House Cameron Sexton about the new legislative session, particularly redistricting and how it could impact Davidson county. We also talk about the top priorities for this legislative session, as well the latest with COVID-19.
Tennessee Legislative Session: Inside Politics
Conversation with Speaker Sexton
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 11:45:19-05
