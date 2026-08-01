Tennessee Primary: Republican Governor Candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just days before the Primary election Thursday, August 6, Congressman John Rose and Tennessee State Representative Monty Fritts have one-on-one interviews with host Ben Hall. Senator Marsha Blackburn did not respond to the request.

John Rose criticized Marsha Blackburn’s refusal to debate or attend Republican forums where candidates answer unscripted questions. Rose says, "You know she said the second day on the campaign trail that she did not plan to debate. I think that's unfortunate. I think Tennesseans deserve a full-on debate with unfiltered questions and unscripted answers. I think having an opportunity for Tennesseans to hear what the candidates really are thinking. Not just some scripted Beltway-centric talking points. I think that's what Tennesseans want..." Rose also answered questions about affordability, policies to transfer growth costs to those who move here, school vouchers, Department of Children Services, and President Trump not endorsing any of the candidates for governor.

Monty Fritts says he has outworked both opponents in his grassroots campaign and criticized Congressman Rose for pulling out of the debate. Fritts discusses ending the grocery tax, reforming property tax, ending school voucher program, infrastructure, Mosque bans and Islamic religion, DCS, and death penalty for women, co-parent, biological father and doctors involved with an abortion. Fritts says, "I think that applies to the folks that commit those murders by appeal or by scaffold. I think for not just the mother, but the dad, there should be responsibility. I think if indeed we believe that life begins at conception, and I do, our Tennessee Republican Party guiding principles assert that, then don't we have a right to protect that child from conception on from murderous acts? And I think the case is yes."

