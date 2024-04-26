NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 113th Tennessee General Assembly has adjourned. What was accomplished? What wasn't? What remains to be decided? Find out on this edition of Inside Politics.
The 113th Tennessee General Assembly Adjourned
Stephen Elliott (Nashville Banner) and Blaise Gainey (WPLN) are our guests.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 19:05:05-04
