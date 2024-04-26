Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Inside Politics

Actions

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly Adjourned

Stephen Elliott (Nashville Banner) and Blaise Gainey (WPLN) are our guests.
Stephen Elliott with Nashville Banner and Blaise Gainey with WPLN join this edition of Inside Politics to discuss the closure of the 113th TN General Assembly.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 19:05:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 113th Tennessee General Assembly has adjourned. What was accomplished? What wasn't? What remains to be decided? Find out on this edition of Inside Politics.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community