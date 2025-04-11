The Effects of International Trade on Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Ben Hall invites Richard Tarpey, DBA assistant professor of the Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University on this episode of Inside Politics to discuss the rollercoaster ride of the stock market due to tariff decisions by the US. How does the world see the United States as a stable trading partner now? The two discuss the president's initial wave of tariffs placed on all trade partners, the ramifications as well as the halting of tariffs on April 9th to some trade partners. The two react to President Trump's statement that they began talks with some countries but would require many lawyers to work out proper deals for the US. Also, the latest reciprocal tariffs from China are discussed.